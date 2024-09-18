Putin says he spoke with Brazilian president on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he held talks with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday and passed along his greetings to the participants of the Eurasian Women's Forum.

In a speech at the forum, the Russian president mentioned the issue of interaction between the countries on various issues.

"We have just discussed all these issues with the president of Brazil. A big hello to you from Brazil," Putin told the audience at the Tauride Palace.

The participants of the meeting thanked the president with applause.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Putin was planning to have an international telephone call on Wednesday.

According to the Kremlin website, the presidents of Russia and Brazil previously spoke by phone on June 10. They then discussed mutual interest in deepening strategic partnership and collaboration in view of this year’s Russian presidency in BRICS and Brazilian presidency in the G20. Attention was also given to the situation around Ukraine.