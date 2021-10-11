Gas price in Europe surpasses $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe surpassed $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters during Monday trading after diving below $1,000 as trading opened, according to data provided by London’s ICE exchange.

The price of gas futures for November delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands currently stands at $1,123 per 1,000 cubic meters.

On Wednesday, October 6, a fresh all-time high was hit at the TTF as the gas price climbed above $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, after which it nosedived.

The high price volatility on the European gas market is particularly connected with the fact that gas storage facilities are not running full before the upcoming winter.