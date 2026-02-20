US leader announcing 10% tariff on all imports to country

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is going to introduce a 10% tariff on all the imports of the United States and keep tariff pertaining to "national security."

"Effective immediately, all national security tariffs <…>, and existing <…> tariffs, they're existing, they're there, remain in place, fully in place and in full force and effect," the US President said at the press conference called after the decision of the US Supreme Court on tariffs.

"Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff <…>, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged. And we are also initiating several <…>, and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies," he added.