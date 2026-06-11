Italian MPs vote for resolution gradually lifting anti-Russia sanctions post conflict

ROME, June 11. /TASS/. The ruling majority in Italy on Thursday voted for a resolution that would gradually lift sanctions on Russia after the Ukraine conflict is resolved. The document was brought to a vote after a speech in parliament by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of the EU summit, scheduled for June 18-19.

The document reaffirmed the country’s positions on key issues of the agenda, including the Ukraine crisis. The government committed itself to working at all venues toward "a sustainable and lasting peace in Ukraine, while fully respecting its sovereignty and independence." At the same time, it included a passage about "gradual lifting of sanctions post conflict," as a proposal was made to use them as leverage in talks.

The usual text was softened thanks to the League party, a member of the ruling coalition, that has long been accused of deviating from the centralized pro-Ukrainian policy course.

As many as 170 legislators voted for the resolution, a formal document approved ahead of any EU summit, with 138 votes against and three abstentions, the lower house said on its website. All other resolutions, endorsed by the opposition, were rejected, including from a newly formed party, National Future, that called for stopping funding and support for Ukraine, as well as blocking its accession to the EU.

In her speech, Meloni advocated for dialogue with Moscow so that Europe can maintain a role in the process of resolving the Ukraine crisis. She also highlighted the need to appoint a single EU negotiator, without giving any names.