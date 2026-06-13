US records first emphatic World Cup victory in 96 years

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The United States recorded its first emphatic victory at a FIFA World Cup since the 1930 tournament.

As TASS reported earlier, the Americans opened their home World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay. Prior to that, the United States had achieved victories by a margin of at least three goals only twice in the tournament's history. Both came at the inaugural World Cup in 1930, when the Americans defeated Belgium and Paraguay 3-0 in the group stage.

The United States will face Australia in the next match on June 19.