Four civilians wounded in Ukraine’s drone attacks on Kakhovka in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, July 31. /TASS/. Four civilians were injured in Ukraine’s drone attacks on an improvised market in the city of Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, the local administration said.

"Ukrainian troops staged two drone attacks on the main street of the Svetlovo district, where an improvised market and a post office are located. A man received a light wound near the post office. Three people were hurt in a drone attack on the market. There were no military in the area, only people selling their products. Four passenger cars and mini-bus were damaged," a spokesman for the administration told TASS.