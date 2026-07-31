Russian Battlegroup North’s Lancet drone destroys Ukrainian MLRS in Sumy Region

KURSK, July 31. /TASS/. A Lancet loitering munition combat team of Russia’s 810th Marine Brigade has destroyed a Ukrainian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the Sumy Region, an unmanned system technician with the call sign Fizruk told TASS.

"During an airborne reconnaissance mission, unmanned systems operators detected and identified a target camouflaged in a woodland. The distance from the operator to the target was more than 20 kilometers. Thanks to the high accuracy of the system and the professional actions of the crew, the Lancet destroyed the enemy MLRS by a direct hit," the technician said.

Fizruk added that operation at such a long range requires high skills and stable communication with reconnaissance units. "The Lancet system invariably engages targets deep within the enemy's defenses, without entering the range of their close-in air defense systems. MLRS destruction deprives the enemy of the ability to launch massive strikes against units of the Russian Armed Forces units and populated areas," the soldier said.