Durov's bank accounts frozen after terrorist tag applied — expert

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov will not be able to access his bank accounts in Russia after placement on the list of terrorists by financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring earlier on Thursday, lawyer Dmitry Agranovsky told TASS.

"Durov's accounts in the Russian Federation will be blocked. He will not be able to open a sole proprietorship or become self-employed in the Russian Federation. However, this measure does not mean that he has been found guilty. It is a precautionary measure, similar to the seizure of property in civil proceedings," he said.

Russia charged Durov with facilitating terrorist activities as part of the investigation of a criminal case, and the procedure for declaring him an international wanted person was initiated. According to the Federal Security Service, in violation of Russian legislation, the Telegram did not remove numerous channels, chats, and bots, which are actively used by Ukrainian special services, terrorist and extremist organizations, to prepare and coordinate terrorist attacks, mass murders, and fraudulent activities in Russia.

Since 2022, Russia has recorded 153,000 crimes committed using Telegram, including the organization of a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, the murders of Daria Dugina, Maxim Fomin (Vladlen Tatarsky), and nine high-ranking military officials, including Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Chemical Defense Forces.

Previously, telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor sent more than 150,000 requests to Durov's team to remove illegal content, but they were ignored.