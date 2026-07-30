US citizen operated on at Moscow’s Sklifosovsky clinic chose it due to skills of doctors

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. A US citizen named Parvizi, whose spine was operated on by Moscow doctors after being refused treatment at clinics in other countries, said that he chose the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine for the high qualifications of its doctors and noted that he did not make a mistake with his choice.

Earlier, specialists at the Sklifosovsky Institute removed an intervertebral hernia from a patient from the United States following a spinal injury. The man had sought treatment at clinics in the United States and other countries but did not receive the necessary solution for his case. According to the Moscow Department of Health, due to increasing pain, he decided to come to Moscow so that specialists at the Sklifosovsky Institute could perform the operation.

"Okay, why did I choose this hospital? The first reason is the doctors. We knew to whom we were coming and who's going to do the surgery. So of course we did check the reviews, the reviews were outstanding. We had a discussion with my family, we did some pluses and minuses, and the final decision was to do the surgery in Sklifosovsky. Overall, I love it," he said in a video recording obtained by TASS.

The patient noted that he was admitted to Sklif on June 18, and on the same day he underwent surgery. "My situation was so bad: I had back pain, I couldn't walk, I couldn't even breathe. My leg was not even functioning," he emphasized.

The day after the operation, the man was able to stand on his feet on his own. Within two days, he was discharged in good condition. "The whole team, everyone is very friendly, everyone is so welcoming, we love it," Parvizi concluded.

Earlier, the Department of Health reported that the man had sustained a spinal injury several months ago, after which one leg had practically stopped functioning, and walking had become increasingly difficult. Sklif doctors performed a minimally invasive operation - through a small incision, they freed the compressed nerve, preserving surrounding tissues as much as possible, and removed the hernia.