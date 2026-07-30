Riyadh seeks 50-nation coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia intends to establish a new international coalition to ensure the security of shipping in the Red Sea and protect against attacks by the Houthis of Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, Al Monitor reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, Riyadh hopes to bring about 50 countries into the coalition. Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, and Somalia have already agreed to join the Saudi initiative. Invitations have also been extended to Turkey, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and several other countries.

The key issue in establishing the coalition is the position of the United States. According to Al Monitor's sources, Washington has also been invited to join the coalition. The portal reported that, because of the escalation of the conflict with Iran, the United States may refrain from participating in operations against the Houthis. Several European countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, are considering joining the coalition if the United States participates.

According to the portal, Saudi Arabia expects the coalition to focus not only on countering the Houthis but also on combating piracy and smuggling in the Red Sea.

On July 20, Ansar Allah military spokesman Yahya Saree announced a ban on maritime shipping involving Saudi Arabia. In response, Riyadh announced the launch of measures to protect commercial vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The rebels later said they had carried out missile and drone strikes against two Saudi oil tankers in retaliation for what they described as violations of the kingdom's blockade.