Rosatom targets end-2026 launch of Sakhalin hydrogen project

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Rosatom expects to move into the implementation phase of its hydrogen production project on Sakhalin by the end of 2026 and may involve Asian partners in both the project and purchases of the plant's output, CEO of Rosatom Technological Development private institution Rushan Gibadullin said.

"Due to the current situation, the project experienced a certain pause in implementation. We have now actively resumed work on it, are discussing with colleagues from the Sakhalin Region government the organizational issues that need to be resolved, and are working with potential partners from the Asia-Pacific countries on cooperation, including the purchase of hydrogen," he said.

"By the end of 2026, we plan to reach more concrete agreements on this issue and finally move to the stage of direct project implementation. This project is very important to us, and we consider it a high priority," Gibadullin added.

According to a presentation shown at the forum, production of low-carbon hydrogen with CO2 capture for industrial use and export could amount to 36,500-100,000 metric tons.

The development of the pre-project documentation and the high-level technological concept for CO2 storage has now been completed.

Rosatom is currently updating the project's financial indicators, and by the end of the year it expects to sign a cooperation agreement, followed by legally binding documents on sales of the project's output in the form of a take-or-pay agreement or a shareholder agreement.

Rosatom Technological Development serves as the industry integrator for hydrogen energy and is responsible for implementing Rosatom's strategic Hydrogen Energy Development program.