Gazprom building LNG plant in Ust-Luga using its own large-scale technology

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Gazprom is currently building an LNG plant as part of the ethane-containing gas processing facility in Ust-Luga based on its own large-scale gas liquefaction technology, Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov told a forum.

"As of today, the project I mentioned, the LNG plant in Ust-Luga, is already being implemented with our Gazprom DMR license and the supply of domestically produced equipment," he said.

"Gazprom is constructing an LNG plant based on the Russian large-scale Gazprom DMR liquefaction technology with the use of domestic equipment developed through R&D," according to the presentation for Markelov’s address.

The project to build a gas processing and liquefaction facility is being implemented by Gazprom and RusGazDobycha (with RusKhimAlyans owned equally by Gazprom and RusGazDobycha acting as operator). The project entails the creation of an integrated natural gas processing and liquefaction complex near the Ust-Luga seaport in the Leningrad Region. Gas from the Nadym-Pur-Tazovsky region will serve as feedstock. As of the end of June 2026, the Ust-Luga complex was 80% complete.

The facility will annually process 45 bln cubic meters of gas and produce 13.1 mln tons of liquefied natural gas, up to 3.6 mln tons of ethane fraction, up to 1.7 mln tons of liquefied petroleum gases, and 0.13 mln tons of pentane-hexane fraction. Natural gas remaining after processing (18.9 bln cubic meters) will be directed into Gazprom’s gas transmission system. The gas-chemical plant will process ethane supplied by the complex and produce up to 2.8 mln tons of various grades of polyethylene.

The launch of the first train of the gas processing complex in Ust-Luga is scheduled for 2026, with the second train planned to be launched in 2027. The start-up of the first and second trains of the LNG plant is planned for 2027 and 2028, respectively. The gas-to-chemicals complex within the project will be launched in two stages, in 2026 and 2027.