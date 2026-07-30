Global gold production hits record 966 tons in Q2 — WGC

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Global gold production reached a record 966 tons in the second quarter of 2026, hitting the highest level for that period since 2000, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

Gold production in Q2 2026 exceeded the previous second-quarter record of 948 tons set in 2025 by almost 2%, according to the WGC report. Production volume grew by 7% compared to the previous quarter primarily due to seasonal factors.

Significant year-on-year growth in Q2 production was recorded in Canada (+29%), Chile (+24%), Burkina Faso (+17%), and Ghana (+8%), the report said.

Meanwhile, production volumes in a number of countries declined in the reporting period due to safety-and geology-related factors. Specifically, production fell in Nicaragua (-33% year-on-year), Mexico (-23%), the US (-12%), and China (-8%).