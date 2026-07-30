Romanian-Ukrainian UAV plant to become legitimate target for Russia — senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The joint venture between Romania and Ukraine for the production of drones will become a legitimate target for the Armed Forces of Russia, the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, Andrey Kartapolov, a representative of the United Russia party, told TASS.

Earlier, the Adevarul newspaper reported that the Romanian company OVES Enterprise, together with the Ukrainian side, will launch a facility for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city of Cluj-Napoca in autumn.

"Undoubtedly," Kartapolov said in response to a question about whether the facility would become a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.