Medvedev says Ukraine conflict to end in Russia’s victory

KOKOSHKINO /Tver Region/, July 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s special military operation will end in victory, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"When the conflict ends — and it will certainly end in our victory — we will still have to ensure the transfer of people from one sector (the military sector — TASS) to another (the civilian sector — TASS) and implement a diversification strategy," he pointed out at a meeting with participants in the Gvardeisk National Youth Forum.

In this regard, Medvedev mentioned unmanned aerial vehicles. "We have learned how to manufacture them, whereas until recently we produced them only in small quantities," he said, adding: "Now, we are a leading country [in this field]."