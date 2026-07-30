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Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces liberate four settlements in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

The Russia's battlegroup North has established control over the settlements of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region, and Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy Region
© Alexander Polegenko/TASS

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian servicemen liberated Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and established control over Malaya Slobodka and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region, as well as Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The battlegroup North has established control over the settlements of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region, and Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy Region. <…> The battlegroup Center has liberated the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement said.

Russia destroys Ukrainian air defense system, hits fuel, transport infrastructure

Over the past day, Russian troops destroyed fuel and energy facilities, transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, weapons warehouses, ammunition and fuel, production facilities and storage sites for enemy drones, as well as the Pechora air defense system, the Defense Ministry said.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have destroyed the launcher of the Pechora anti-aircraft missile system, as well as warehouses for storing weapons, ammunition, and fuel, production facilities, and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary locations for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the statement said.

Russian air defenses shoot down 712 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in 24 hours

Russian air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs and 712 fixed-wing Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS rockets, and 712 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian warplanes, 284 helicopters, 192,611 unmanned aerial vehicles, 668 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,370 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,766 multiple rocket launchers, 35,951 field artillery guns and mortars, and 67,842 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, according to the ministry.

Ukraine loses nearly 1,335 servicemen in special op zone over past 24 hours

Ukraine has lost about 1,335 troops in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry’s statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out up to 195 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated up to 220 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to 155 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 350 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed over 375 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 40.

Russia hits three ships delivering cargo to Ukrainian army via Black Sea with Geran drones

The Russian Armed Forces struck three ships delivering cargo to the Ukrainian military in the Black Sea with Geran-4 Seeker drones, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the strikes carried out by Geran-4 Seeker drones against three ships delivering cargo to the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea operational zone. Two dry cargo ships with military supplies were struck in the port of Yuzhny, and a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces en route to the port of Odessa was struck at sea (northwest of Zmeiny Island). In addition, a fuel and lubricants storage tank for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck in the port of Odessa," the statement said.

Russia hits Ukrainian chemical plant producing fuel for cruise missiles

As a result of overnight strikes, the Russian Armed Forces struck a chemical plant in Rovno that produces assembly units and rocket fuel components for the ground-based FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, the FP-7 and FP-9 operational-tactical missiles, as well as the Grom-2 operational-tactical missiles, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Rovno region, a chemical plant in Rovno (OJSC Rovnoazot) was hit. The plant produces assembly components and rocket fuel components for the ground-based FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, the FP-7 and FP-9 operational-tactical missiles, as well as the Grom-2 operational-tactical missiles," the statement said.

Russian forces strike three vessels with Ukrainian military supplies in Odessa Region

Russian forces hit three dry cargo ships in the Odessa Region and near Odessa, carrying military supplies for the Ukrainian army, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The army hit a dry cargo ship with military supplies at Yuzhny port in the Odessa Region. In addition, two dry cargo ships, carrying weapons and military equipment to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, were struck south and east of Odessa," the report reads.

Russian forces strike plant in Lvov producing engines for FP-5 Flamingo missiles

Russian forces hit the Lvov State Aviation Repair Plant manufacturing engines for FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Lvov State Aviation Repair Plant, which manufactures, repairs and maintains turbojet engines for FP-5 Flamingo ground-launched cruise missiles, as well as for medium-range and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, has been struck," the report reads.

Russia hits plants producing Flamingo missiles in Ivano-Frankovsk region

As a result of overnight strikes, the Russian Armed Forces hit facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk region involved in producing Flamingo cruise missiles, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The following facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk region were struck: an industrial enterprise in Kalush (SKB EP LLC), which is involved in the production and storage of FP-5 Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles, FP-7 operational-tactical missiles, FP-9 operational-tactical missiles, and Neptune-MD long-range guided missiles, as well as conducting tests of warheads for Grom-2 operational-tactical missiles," the statement said.

An industrial facility in Kalush, Neftemash LLC, was also struck. According to the ministry, it is involved in the production of the FP-5 Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles and also stores and distributes components for them, including those supplied by Western countries.

Russia struck Mayak plant in Kiev that manufactures components for FP-1, FP-2 UAVs

The Russian forces struck the Mayak plant in Kiev, which manufactures components for FP-1 and FP-2 medium-range drones, as well as a facility producing multicopter-type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Targets struck in Kiev include: an assembly facility within the artillery and small-arms industry (JSC Mayak Plant), which manufactures components, warheads, detonators, and ammunition, as well as launch boosters for long-and medium-range combat UAVs of the FP-1 and FP-2 types, and an industrial enterprise (PJSC Electrotechnical Plant) that produces medium-range reconnaissance and combat UAVs, including those of the multicopter type," the report said.

Russia struck Aquaplast plant assembling UAVs, unmanned boats

Russian forces struck the Aquaplast plant in the Dnepropetrovsk region, which manufactures drones and unmanned boats, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A shipbuilding enterprise operating in the area of assemblies and components (Aquaplast Krivoy Rog turbofan plant LLC) in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which is engaged in the development, assembly, modernization, and storage of combat unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed surface vessels, was struck. In cooperation with Energomekhkomplekt LLC, it manufactures and repairs towed and self-propelled howitzers, including those using foreign-made components," the report said.

Russia hits Lvov’s LORTA plant producing onboard electronics for missiles

The Russian Armed Forces struck the LORTA plant in Lvov, which manufactures onboard electronics for missiles and radar systems for Neptune-MD missiles, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The following facilities in Lvov have been struck: the Lvov-1 missile component and parts plant (the Lvov state plant LORTA), which manufactures onboard electronics for various types of missiles, as well as radar systems for the Neptune-MD long-range guided missiles and the S-300 air defense system analog (Project ‘Klon’)," the statement said.

Russia hits three dry cargo ships in Ukraine’s Yuzhny, at sea off Odessa

The Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship in Ukraine’s port of Yuzhny and two dry cargo ships off the coast of Odessa overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

"A dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny and two dry cargo ships east and south of Odessa, which were transporting weapons and military equipment, were also struck," the statement said.

Russia hits Ukrainian military targets in Kiev, Lvov, five other regions

The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive overnight strike, targeting Ukrainian airfields, military telecommunications and logistics centers in Kiev, Lvov, and five other regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using ground-based, air-based, and sea-based high-precision weapons, as well as strike drones. As a result, [Russian servicemen] struck Ukrainian military airfields, military-industrial complex facilities, and military telecommunications and logistics centers in the Kiev, Lvov, Ivano-Frankovsk, Zhitomir, Rovno, Vinnitsa, and Dnepropetrovsk regions, which are involved in producing, storing, and delivering various types of missile weapons and drones, as well as in ensuring the operation of the air situation monitoring system," the statement said.

Battlegroup North’s artillery units wipe out 10 Ukrainian drone control centers

Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North struck ten Ukrainian drone control centers and eliminated more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers, a battlegroup’s spokesman told TASS.

"During the past night, artillery crews of the Battlegroup North, in coordination with unmanned systems operators, carried out more than 200 fire missions in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions. As a result of artillery attacks, ten drone control centers, a munitions depot, two all-terrain cars, and more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated," he said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North eliminate 3 Ukrainian fire teams, drone control center

Combat drone crews of Russia’s Battlegroup North wiped out a Ukrainian Msta-B howitzer, three fire teams, and a drone control center in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions, a battlegroup’s spokesman told TASS.

"During the past night, unmanned systems operator of the Battlegroup North detected the movement of fire teams and drone control centers of the Ukrainian army in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions. FPV drone crews eliminated: a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a Ural automobile, three fire teams, a drone control center, a stronghold, and an ELR radar station of the Ukrainian army," he said.

Russian forces hit nearly 40 Ukrainian ground-based robotic systems

Ukraine’s daily losses in the operational zone of Russia’s Battlegroup South included 39 ground-based robotic systems and 24 drone control centers, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev said.

"Apart from that, in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, and Slavyansk areas, unmanned systems troops wiped out 49 drone communications antennas, two Starlink terminals, 39 ground-based robotic systems. Twenty-four drone control centers were hit, six enemy drones were shot down," he said.

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