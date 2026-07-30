MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. A fundamentally new air defense system, incorporating previously unused elements, is being developed in Russia, Hero of Russia Yevgeny Poddubny, one of the top five on the United Russia federal list of candidates for the State Duma elections, war reporter and deputy director general of the VGTRK broadcaster, told TASS.

The new air defense system is built on echeloned mobile teams operating at different altitudes, he noted. "We are currently designing a completely new air defense system, adding elements that were never previously considered. These are echeloned mobile armed units with different subordination and different missions - mobile armed units operating at different altitudes, targeting different targets, and, strictly speaking, deployed in such a way as to protect not just specific areas, not just specific targets, but generally along the flight paths of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This is actually very important, and a rather difficult process," Poddubny said in an interview with journalist Vladimir Solovyov.

He highlighted three key conditions for successful defense against enemy UAVs: the presence of radar stations, mobility, and well-coordinated interaction of units. "Three crucial things. <...> These are radars--a means of detecting drones--and the mobility of fire teams. And third, interaction between various units. As soon as these three conditions are met, the problem of enemy drones is greatly reduced. We are currently ramping up interceptor production and practicing interaction. It seems to me that interaction is key," Poddubny added.