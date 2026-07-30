Moscow Military District receives over 50 new, upgraded weapons this year

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Over 50 new and upgraded weapons and equipment have entered service with the Moscow Military District (MMD) since the beginning of this year, the district’s press service reported.

"Over 50 new and upgraded weapons, military, and special equipment have entered the inventory of the Moscow Military District since the beginning of 2026. The district’s forces, formations, and units have received modern armored vehicles and automobiles, missile and artillery weapons, communications equipment, electronic warfare systems, engineering, and other special equipment," the press service reported.

In particular, the equipment included Giatsint-K 152mm artillery systems, T-80BVM tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles with the Berezhok combat module, PMP-M pontoon bridge systems, and various air defense and electronic warfare systems.

The district noted that after receiving the equipment, military personnel tested it and began practicing at the training grounds. To preserve engine life and improve crew and personnel training, the troops also received simulators along with the equipment, which they use to practice various emergency situations during operation.