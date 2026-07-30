Lebanese president determined to ensure withdrawal of Israeli troops

ISTANBUL, July 30. /TASS/. Lebanon seeks to restore its sovereignty and secure a safe future for its people after paying a heavy price for wars with Israel, President Joseph Aoun said.

"We are determined to end the occupation and ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops from our southern areas, making it possible for the displaced people to return to their homes," he pointed out following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

According to Aoun, Lebanon’s authorities intend "to rebuild the country, carry out reforms, and launch an economic recovery process so that the government can regain the trust of the Lebanese people."

Aoun thanked Turkey for supporting the Lebanese army and contributing to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. "I hope the visit will mark the beginning of a new era in Lebanese-Turkey relations that meets the expectations of the people of both countries," he added.