Iran strikes US military facilities in Bahrain

TEHRAN, July 30. /TASS/. The Iranian army has attacked critical infrastructure at the US Isa air base in Bahrain.

"At the twenty-sixth stage of the operation, the Iranian army's attack drones struck electric generators, a navigation system, as well as administrative and rear buildings of the US army at the Isa air base in Bahrain," the army said in a statement.

A new round of escalation of the US-Iranian conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the US military launched several series of strikes against the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump ended the ceasefire with Iran. In retaliation, Iran attacked US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. On July 29, Trump promised to continue its strikes against Iran.