Iran demands International Maritime Organization to condemn Ukrainian attack on its ship

LONDON, July 30. /TASS/. Iran has sent a note to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) demanding to condemn the recent Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea.

The Iranian government requested the UN agency "to duly reflect the Ukrainian attack against the Iranian vessel ANA as a serious threat to maritime safety, commercial shipping and the safety of seafarers."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves all its rights under international law in response to this internationally wrongful act. Ukraine shall bear full international responsibility for this unlawful attack," the circular letter reads.

On July 25, the Iranian foreign ministry said that Ukraine had struck an Iranian merchant ship in Russia’s territorial waters of the Caspian Sea, leaving one crew member dead. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga that Kiev must compensate for the damage caused to the Iranian ship.