Russia at important point of completing special op — Medvedev

KOKOSHKINO /Tver Region/, July 30. /TASS/. Russia is currently at a very important point of completing its special military operation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"We truly are at a very important point for completing the special military operation, and I’m sure that you will make your contribution into our victory," he said, addressing volunteers of the United Russia Young Guard and the Volunteer Company departing to the special military operation zone.

He said that such decisions should be made after assessing all risks and discussing them with family and friends.

"The only thing I would like to say to you is take care. We need victory, but not at all costs," he added.