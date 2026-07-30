Iran strikes hangars holding US drones in Kuwait — IRGC

TEHRAN, July 30. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite military force) has carried out strikes on hangars containing US drones and an aviation fuel tank in Kuwait, the IRGC said.

"Today, as part of Operation Victory 2 and as punishment for the aggressor, two drone hangars and an aviation fuel tank for military aircraft and helicopters were destroyed in an attack on the US airbase in Ali al-Salem," it said in a statement.

It said that strikes on US infrastructure would continue until a complete expulsion of the United States from the region.

The latest round of escalation of the US-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the US carried out several series of strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump ended the ceasefire with Iran. In retaliation, Tehran attacked US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. On July 29, Trump said that the United States would continue its attacks on Iran.