MINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked United States President Donald Trump for what he described as revealing the true objectives of US foreign policy.

"Thanks to Donald Trump. He is a more open politician, perhaps even excessively open. Now we understand what US policy toward other countries is really about. Do you now understand what they wanted from us? Oil, money… If there is no oil, they bomb. He openly says that he has no real interest in Venezuela itself, only in its oil. I understood this long ago, but I could not say it publicly," Lukashenko said during a meeting in Brest.

As an example of a wise and pragmatic model of national development, Lukashenko pointed to China, noting that, unlike the post-Soviet states, it had continued to strengthen the Communist Party and its system of governance. The Belarusian president placed particular emphasis on the role of Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that he had successfully combined the experience of the past with the demands of the present to achieve tangible results.

"The Chinese acted with remarkable wisdom. We need to study their experience because it produces results," Belarusian presidential press service quoted Lukashenko as saying.