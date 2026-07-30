MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. All armies around the world are rethinking their air defense systems in real time, as the emergence of new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is changing the nature of warfare, said Hero of Russia Yevgeny Poddubny, one of the top five on the United Russia federal list of candidates for the State Duma elections, war reporter and deputy director general of the VGTRK broadcaster.

"Right now, it’s not just us, but absolutely all the world’s armies. We’re simply rethinking the very design of air defense in real time, because it’s clear that new factors have emerged. Moreover, these new factors will be progressing in terms of flight range and the capability to carry more serious warheads. The enemy is already doing this, enhancing the capabilities of their drones so that they can generally match medium-range missiles and carry quite serious warheads. And the entire world is moving in this direction in terms of rearmament and reconsidering weapons," Poddubny said in an interview with journalist Vladimir Solovyov.

He noted that such factors as UAV range and combat power continue to evolve, so the current situation affects not only Russia but also other major military powers.