VIENNA, July 30. /TASS/. The European Union is making Ukraine part of its military machine, preparing it for offensive operations against Moscow, said Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"Europe is effectively making Ukraine an integral part of its own military machine, preparing it not for defense but for offensive operations deep into Russian territory. Simultaneously with Ukraine's arming, NATO's military exercises are widening at an unprecedented rate, and its military infrastructure is being expanded directly near our borders. A network of advanced hubs for the maintenance and overhaul of military equipment is being created along Russia's borders, which is a characteristic feature of preparations for a long-term conflict of high intensity," he said at a regular meeting of the Permanent Council.

He said that the European Commission is allocating tens of billions of euros to support Ukraine's defense capabilities, and several European countries, including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, had established joint ventures with Ukrainian defense companies and transferred licenses for the production of cruise missiles and air defense systems.

"The funds are being used both for direct armament and for Ukraine's integration into European defense and industrial chains," the diplomat said.