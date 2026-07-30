Restrictions on Pavel Durov unrelated to Telegram — watchdog

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Restrictions imposed on Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, placed on the list of terrorists by financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring earlier on Thursday, are not applicable to Telegram as a legal entity, the watchdog’s press service said.

"The above-mentioned restrictions are not applicable to Telegram as a legal entity," the federal agency said.

At the same time, organizations involved in financial transactions and deals with other property are obliged to freeze assets of those designated as terrorists and extremists in Russia, the press service added.

Charges of assisting terrorism

Russia charged Durov with facilitating terrorist activities as part of the investigation of a criminal case, and the procedure for declaring him an international wanted person was initiated. According to the Federal Security Service, in violation of Russian legislation, the Telegram did not remove numerous channels, chats, and bots, which are actively used by Ukrainian special services, terrorist and extremist organizations, to prepare and coordinate terrorist attacks, mass murders, and fraudulent activities in Russia.

Since 2022, Russia has recorded 153,000 crimes committed using Telegram, including the organization of a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, the murders of Daria Dugina, Maxim Fomin (Vladlen Tatarsky), and nine high-ranking military officials, including Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Chemical Defense Forces.

Previously, telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor sent more than 150,000 requests to Durov's team to remove illegal content, but they were ignored.