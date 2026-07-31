Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization is possible, Trump says

LONDON, July 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is possible.

He told the Financial Times that he believes the normalization is "something that both countries like very much. It could happen."

Trump said he had discussed normalization with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The newspaper added that Trump is optimistic about the prospects of reaching a final agreement on a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia.