IN BRIEF: IIHF Council extends suspension of Russian ice hockey players

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council has extended the suspension of Russian national teams from international competitions for the 2026-2027 season.

TASS has compiled the details.

Council’s decisions

- The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) requested earlier that Russian national teams be allowed to compete in all major tournaments in 2027.

- However, the IIHF Council determined that Russia would not be allowed to participate in the IIHF Men’s World Championship 2027, the IIHF World Junior Championship 2027, the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship 2027, and the IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship 2027.

- The Council said the decision was "due to ongoing safety, security and sporting integrity concerns."

- However, the IIHF approved the participation of Belarus' junior and women's teams in international competitions.

- The eligibility of Russia at the IIHF Women's World Championship 2027 will be reviewed separately by the IIHF Council in November 2026.

Reaction to IIHF’s decision

- Reacting to the decision, two-time Olympic champion and Stanley Cup winner Vyacheslav Fetisov said the IIHF was continuing to "mock" Russia.

- Two-time Olympic champion Boris Mikhailov said he was surprised that the decision to extend Russia's suspension had been made before the IIHF election scheduled for early October.

- Dmitry Svishchev, deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Physical Culture and Sport, said the RIHF should appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Appeal plans

- The RIHF said it would appeal to CAS, adding that it neither understood nor accepted the IIHF's position, which it described as short-sighted in light of the International Olympic Committee's recommendation to allow Russian athletes to compete.