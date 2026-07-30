World Boxing allows Russian athletes to compete under national symbols

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. World Boxing has decided to lift restrictions on Russian athletes and allow them to compete in international tournaments under national symbols, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said.

In March, the World Boxing Executive Board approved the Russian Boxing Federation’s request to join the organization. In April, Russian athletes were allowed to compete as neutrals.

"Russian boxing is returning to the global stage," Degtyarev wrote on Telegram. "World Boxing has allowed our athletes across all age categories to take part in all international competitions under the national flag and with the national anthem. The international federation’s decision is particularly important because World Boxing is authorized by the International Olympic Committee to organize the Olympic boxing tournament. The Russian Boxing Federation’s full membership paves the way for Russian boxers’ full participation in international competitions, including Olympic cycles," he added.

In February 2025, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) temporarily recognized World Boxing as the international governing body for boxing. Later, an IOC session voted to include boxing in the 2028 Olympic Games under World Boxing’s auspices. The IOC session banished the International Boxing Association (IBA) from the Olympic movement because the federation, which had been deprived of the right to conduct Olympic qualification events and competitions in 2019, had failed to resolve its financial and governance issues. The IBA is headed by Russian national Umar Kremlev.