Trump 'not sure' US will grant Ukraine license to produce Patriot ammunition

LONDON, July 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he is "not sure" whether the United States will grant Ukraine a license to manufacture ammunition for Patriot air defense systems.

"We’re looking at it," he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"These are very unusual weapons. We have to be careful about who we grant licenses to. We essentially don't license the equipment itself," he added.

According to the newspaper, Trump also said he is "not sure" whether the United States will grant such a license.