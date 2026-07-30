Death toll from earthquake in Japan rises to 34 — officials

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. The death toll from the powerful earthquake in Japan's Kyushu Island in Kumamoto Prefecture has risen to 34, local authorities said.

The figure includes individuals whose deaths officials preliminarily linked to the aftermath of the earthquake. One Vietnamese citizen is among the victims.

The earthquake left many homes without electricity, water, and gas, while also destroying buildings and damaging roads and bridges in several areas.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake stands as one of the most powerful in Japan in recent years.