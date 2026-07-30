Regional instability risks disrupting ‘Trump Route’ project — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, July 30. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) project will attract regional countries, but warned that regional instability could hinder its implementation.

"This project involves the countries of the region, and regional instability could, of course, become an obstacle. I hope that stability will return as quickly as possible so we can implement all these constructive projects," Pashinyan told a briefing following a government meeting.

The prime minister added that Armenia is a small nation with no ambition or intention to mediate relations between major global powers.

The latest escalation in the US-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since Washington and Tehran signed their memorandum, the US military launched a series of strikes against Iran, allegedly responding to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. That same day, Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. Tehran retaliated by targeting US military installations across the Middle East, including facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration. The document outlines a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan, alongside the creation of a transit corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan. The initiative was dubbed the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

On April 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told TASS in an interview that signing the agreement on the "Trump Route" project had upset the regional balance in the South Caucasus.