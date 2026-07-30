International Ice Hockey Federation rules to keep Russia barred until 2027

GENEVA, July 30. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced a decision to extend Russia’s suspension from international tournaments until 2027, the IIHF press office announced in a statement on Thursday.

According to the IIHF statement: "Following the IIHF Disciplinary Board Decision, the IIHF Council re-analyzed the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s request that it be permitted to enter a Russian Team in each of the following IIHF Championships: IIHF Men’s World Championship 2027; IIHF Women’s World Championship 2027; IIHF World Junior Championship 2027; IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship 202; and IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship 2027."

"At a recent meeting, the Council reviewed and discussed the assessment of each individual IIHF Championship separately, considering safety, security, operational feasibility and sport integrity in relation to the RIHF’s requested participation," the IIHF continued in its statement.

"Following this review, the Council determined that Russia will not be allowed to participate in the below IIHF Championships during the 2026-2027 season due to ongoing safety, security and sporting integrity concerns: IIHF Men’s World Championship 2027; IIHF World Junior Championship 2027; IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship 2027; and IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship 2027," according to the world’s governing body of ice hockey.

In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions over the developments in Ukraine.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were also barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and IIHF President Luc Tardif told TASS in 2025 that the decision was made by the IOC and the IIHF had no say in this.