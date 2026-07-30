US redirected 24 ships since start of Iran’s maritime blockade — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. The US military has redirected 24 commercial ships since Washington resumed its blockade of Iranian ports, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"As of July 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 24 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance," CENTCOM said on the X social network.

The US military also said that a US Navy P-8 Poseidon specialized reconnaissance aircraft has been monitoring regional waters.

The US resumed its naval blockade of Iran on July 14. According to earlier CENTCOM reports, over 20 US warships are operating in the region.