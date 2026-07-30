Lebanon’s billionaire Sehnaoui accused of treason following dinner with Israel’s Netanyahu

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. Influential Lebanese politician and businessman Antoun Sehnaoui may be court-martialed for his contacts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he had dined with him on July 27 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington

According to reports from the Naharnet news portal, Lebanese Prosecutor General Ahmed Rami al-Hajj issued an arrest warrant for Sehnaoui for violating the law on the boycott of the Jewish state, in force since 1955. In line with the legal procedures, the case will be transferred to a military tribunal in 30 days, which may charge him with accusations of treason.

The website states that the billionaire is viewed as a staunch supporter of normalizing relations with Israel on the political arena and he currently resides in the United States with his companion Morgan Ortagus, who previously served as deputy special envoy of the US President to the Middle East.

According to the portal, Sehnaoui was behind facilitating the establishment of direct bilateral negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington, where a framework agreement was signed on June 26 under the US supervision.