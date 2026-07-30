Russia doubts Armenia can secure comparable gas prices outside EAEU — ministry

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Armenia cannot expect comparable gas prices outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

He was commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Yerevan is seeking alternatives to its economic and political relations with Russia.

"The EAEU serves not only as a key export market but also as the primary supplier of essential resources for the Armenian economy. Within the Union’s Common Gas Market, Russia supplies gas to Armenia at $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters. Comparing this to current European gas prices, which now exceed $600 per 1,000 cubic meters, this is nothing short of a subsidy, totaling around $1 billion annually. It is highly unlikely that anyone outside the Union could offer Armenia such terms," Reshetnikov said.