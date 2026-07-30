Global demand for gold jewelry falls to 278 tons in Q2 — WGC

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Global demand for gold jewelry fell by 17% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026 to 278 tons, driven by high prices that limited affordability and prompted consumers to cut back on purchases, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

In the first half of the year, global demand for jewelry in value terms rose by 22% year-on-year to $86 bln. This indicates that while high prices are dampening sales volumes, consumer spending remains substantial, particularly in regions where gold jewelry serves as a means of saving and preserving capital.