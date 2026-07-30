CENTCOM says no US planes damaged by Iranian strikes

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. No US aircraft have been damaged as a result of Iran’s strikes on US military bases in the Middle East, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"No US aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks. All missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas," CENTCOM said on the X social network.

Earlier, Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that it had delivered strikes on the Al-Azraq Air Base of the United States in Jordan, destroying three aircraft and damaging another three.

The latest escalation of the US-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the US military launched several series of strikes against the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, Trump ended the ceasefire with Iran. As a retaliatory measure, Tehran attacked US facilities in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.