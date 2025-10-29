China's Sanya launches Russian language courses for people working with tourists

HAIKOU /China/, October 29. /TASS/. The Chinese resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan Island has organized Russian language courses for staff working with tourists, the Sanya Ribao newspaper reported.

According to the article, the number of Russians visiting Sanya increased 3.6 times between January and June compared to the same period in 2024. Russians now account for over 40% of the total number of foreign tourists in Sanya. The newspaper emphasized that, after China introduced a visa-free regime for Russians on September 15, the flow of tourists increased even more.

The Sanya Culture and Tourism Administration is carrying out Russian language training. The program aims to improve service levels and create a "barrier-free environment" for guests in Hainan, including during the upcoming winter tourism peak. To this end, the authorities recently held a training course for over 300 employees of hotels, tourist areas, shopping centers, and transport workers.

According to the newspaper, Russians' favorite vacation spots in Sanya have expanded significantly. The most popular vacation spots are no longer just in the Dadonghai Bay resort area, but also on the small Phoenix Island and in other locations within the city.

Hainan Tropical Ocean University’s PhD Liu Xiaomei is conducting the Russian language training. The courses focus on practical application and take into account the specifics of working with tourists. The courses will help staff find common ground with Russians in everyday communication, standard procedures (that is, hotel registration) and service (sightseeing and shopping), as well as in the event of complaints and emergencies. The interactive training program includes questions and answers and simulations of typical situations. Its key objective is to teach participants to understand and express themselves in Russian. In the future, it is expected that the Sanya authorities will continue to strengthen their capacity and build the necessary resource base to provide high-quality service to guests from Russia.

Sanya, a city of over one million people, is a popular Chinese resort destination. According to official estimates, its gross domestic product exceeded 100 billion yuan ($14 billion) in 2024, marking a 5% increase. The city's average annual air temperature reaches 25.4 degrees Celsius, and its coastline is about 260 kilometers long. There are 19 bays and approximately 40 islands in the adjacent waters that are suitable for tourism, allowing the local administration to successfully develop yachting, cruise tourism, and beach and family vacations.