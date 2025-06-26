Eurasian Economic Commission started free trade zone talks with India

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has started free trade zone talks with India, EEC Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"We have an official decision made that we start such talks. We are holding consultations with our Indian partners, we see the mutual interest in this regard. It is early thus far to speak about any preliminary arrangements, terms or modalities," the minister noted.

An agreement on creation of a free trade zone with China is not being discussed, Slepnev said.

"As regards the People’s Republic of China, firstly, we have the huge trade turnover with China, which was above $300 bln last year. This is our top trade partner, whose share accounts for a third of our trade turnover," Slepnev noted. "To date, there is no discussion concerning establishment of the free trade zone with the People’s Republic of China," he added.

EEC cannot objectively consider and even calculate the effect from such step in the period of transformation experienced currently by the international trade, the minister noted.

