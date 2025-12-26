MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is taking every possible measure to keep Russia and Ukraine from coming to peace, Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, told TASS.

"Zelensky is essentially doing everything in his power to ensure that a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is not reached. Outwardly, he does not refuse negotiations to avoid angering [US President Donald] Trump. Simultaneously, he puts forward points that are fundamentally unacceptable for our state.

According to his plan, none of the goals we set at the start of the special military operation will be achieved," he said. Alaudinov stated that Zelensky's goal is to placate the US, but "at the same time to propose conditions that he knows Russia cannot accept."

On December 24, Zelensky presented a 20-point plan to journalists, which Ukraine allegedly discussed during negotiations in the US. The plan includes the following points: maintaining the armed forces of Ukraine at a strength of 800,000 personnel in peacetime; affirming Ukraine's non-nuclear status; providing security guarantees for Kiev based on the model of NATO's Article 5; setting a specific timeframe for Ukraine's accession to the EU; implementing educational programs in Ukrainian schools that foster tolerance toward different cultures; ensuring freedom of navigation on the Dnieper River contingent upon the demilitarization of the Kinburn Spit; conducting a prisoner exchange on an 'all for all' basis; and holding presidential elections in Ukraine. The plan also touches upon territorial issues and the status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, although no compromise between the US and Ukraine has been achieved on these points.