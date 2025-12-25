French politician sides with Telegram founder, accuses Macron of creating 'digital gulag'

PARIS, December 25. /TASS/. The leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, agreed with Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, who had accused French President Emmanuel Macron of seeking to turn the entire EU "into a digital gulag — through censorship (DSA) and mass surveillance (Chat Control)" due to online criticism that has hurt the president’s approval ratings.

"Very true!" Philippot wrote on X, commenting on a post published by Durov a day earlier. The French politician also called for France to leave the European Union as soon as possible in order to protect freedom of speech.

Durov made the remarks after the US decided, on December 23, to impose sanctions on a number of European officials including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton and several other individuals, who, according to Washington, were involved in attempts to censor Americans. The Telegram co-founder described Breton as a "close ally and appointee of Macron", as well as the "architect" of the EU’s Digital Services Act, which significantly strengthened control over a number of Internet platforms across the bloc.