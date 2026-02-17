Geneva talks to be closed to media — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Negotiations between representatives of Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Geneva will be closed to the media, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Naturally, everything will be closed to the press," he said.

This morning, a Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky arrived in Geneva for talks on the Ukrainian settlement. A source previously told TASS that the parties will try to agree on framework principles on February 17-18. The meetings in Geneva will continue the trilateral consultations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine, the first round of which took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, and the second round on February 4-5.