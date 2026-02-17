Victims in Krasnodar, Sevastopol regions, oil refinery fire: new UAV attack

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed 151 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the Black and Azov Seas, during the night, the Defense Ministry stated.

Two people were injured in the village of Ilskoye in the Krasnodar Region due to falling UAV debris. Four private houses were damaged. A fire broke out at the Ilsk oil refinery. In addition, UAV fragments damaged a locomotive depot building in the village of Krasnoye in the Krymsky district.

The blast wave from a downed UAV broke windows in one of the private houses in Sevastopol, resulting in a nine-year-old child receiving shrapnel wounds to his legs.

TASS has compiled the key details on the aftermath.

Attack scale

- Last night, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 151 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, 50 drones were shot down over the Black Sea, 38 over Crimea, 29 over the Azov Sea, 18 over the Krasnodar Region, 11 over the Kaluga Region, four over the Bryansk Region, and one over the Kursk Region.

Aftermath

- Two people were injured in the village of Ilskoye in the Krasnodar Region due to falling UAV debris. Four private houses were damaged, the region's operational command said on its Telegram channel.

- The victims were hospitalized and are receiving all necessary care.

- In addition, a fire broke out, covering an area of about 700 square meters at the Ilskoye oil refinery.

- No casualties were reported.

- A tank containing petroleum products was damaged.

- The operational headquarters specified that 72 people and 21 vehicles were involved in extinguishing the fire, and a fire train was working at the site.

- In addition, UAV fragments damaged a locomotive depot building in the village of Krasnoye in the Krymsky district.

- Air defenses repelled one of the longest attacks on Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

- The blast wave from the downed UAV knocked out windows in one of the private houses in Sevastopol, resulting in a nine-year-old child suffering shrapnel wounds to his legs.

- The child was taken to a hospital and is in satisfactory condition.