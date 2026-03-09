US president dissatisfied with election of Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader of Iran — TV

WASHINGTON, March 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is not pleased with the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's supreme leader, he told Fox News.

Earlier, Trump described Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a "lightweight."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.