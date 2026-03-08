Russian air defenses shoot down 180 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over past day

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 13 rockets from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 180 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down seven guided aerial bombs, 13 rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 180 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

According to the report, since the start of the special military operation a total of 670 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 120,340 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,109 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,684 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 33,700 field artillery guns and mortars, and 56,156 units of special military motor vehicles have been destroyed.