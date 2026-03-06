Russia has drone superiority in Zaporozhye Region — serviceman

TOKMAK, March 6. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have an advantage in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the Zaporozhye Region over Ukrainian troops, a strike UAV operator with the 1251st Motorized Rifle Regiment, call sign "Znakhar," told TASS.

"Currently, the Ukrainian UAVs aren’t as successful. We have the advantage in the air. They have to retreat, they lose a lot of ‘birds’ because they are being downed all the time. We don’t let them approach our positions, so it’s difficult for them," the serviceman said.

According to him, the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles are currently suffering considerable losses.