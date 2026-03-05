Iran has to deliver strikes on neighboring states due to US military bases — ambassador

BISHKEK, March 5. /TASS/. Iran has to deliver strikes on neighboring countries due to the presence of US military bases on their territory, Iranian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Gholam Hossein Yadegari said in an interview with TASS.

"What disappoints and worries us is that our enemy’s forces are hiding behind the backs of our friendly, fraternal neighboring countries. They (the United States - TASS) have set up their military bases on the territory of these neighboring countries, saying that the opening of these bases will strengthen their security," the ambassador said.

However, today’s practice shows that the presence of US military bases on the territory of neighboring countries has served as a cause for the emergence of threats to their security, he pointed out.

"Our defensive activity is not directed in any way against neighboring countries. However, considering that American military bases are stationed in these neighboring countries, we have to strike them," the ambassador said.

Iran is a peaceful country and it has always prioritized solving disagreements by diplomatic means, the diplomat stressed.

However, if a war "is imposed on it, the people of Iran is always ready to give a corresponding response," he said.