Iran lost 60% of missiles, 64% of launchers — US leader

WASHINGTON, March 6. /TASS/. In the course of the US-Israeli operation, Iran has lost 60% of missiles and 64% of launchers, US President Donald Trump said.

"Missiles are gone. Launches are gone, about 60% and 64% respectively," Trump told reporters.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key Iranian figures were killed.